Grim milestone: Over 3,000 cases in Mumbai on Friday, another day of 25,000+ cases in Maharashtra

With 3,062 new corona cases in a single day, Mumbai on Friday reported the highest single-day spike since the onset of the pandemic on March 11 last year. Just the day before, there were 2,877 cases reported. Currently, the total caseload in the city is 3,55,897, including 11,565 deaths, with 10 people succumbing to the virus in the last 24 hours. Health experts have confirmed that we are in the midst of the dreaded second wave and there is a need to step up testing in the state.
“Maharashtra is in the second wave, with a less fatal but more rapidly spreading strain. We need to contain the spread both at the micro-and macro-level, with strong public movement and strategy. Do more testing, 1:30 contact tracing. Strict isolation and prompt treatment is required to curb the increasing cases across the state,” said Dr Shashank Joshi, member of the state Covid-19 taskforce.
There was a marginal drop in the number of cases in the rest of the state though more than 25,000 cases were reported for the second day in a row. On Friday, there were 25,681 new cases and 70 deaths, pushing the state tally to 24,22,021, with 53,208 fatalities till now. The recovery rate has dropped to 90.42 per cent from the earlier 94 per cent, which had been constant for the last three months.
Dr Tatyarao Lahane, director, Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER), said it will be another 10 days before the situation can be analysed. “We need to assess whether the figures come down or go upwards from here. This will require at least a week. We have, however, managed to reduce the number of deaths from the peak of 350 to 60. This, too, needs to be curtailed further,” said Lahane, adding that cases have also increased owing to increased testing.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)