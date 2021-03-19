Grim milestone: Over 3,000 cases in Mumbai on Friday, another day of 25,000+ cases in Maharashtra





There was a marginal drop in the number of cases in the rest of the state though more than 25,000 cases were reported for the second day in a row. On Friday, there were 25,681 new cases and 70 deaths, pushing the state tally to 24,22,021, with 53,208 fatalities till now. The recovery rate has dropped to 90.42 per cent from the earlier 94 per cent, which had been constant for the last three months.



Dr Tatyarao Lahane, director, Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER), said it will be another 10 days before the situation can be analysed. “We need to assess whether the figures come down or go upwards from here. This will require at least a week. We have, however, managed to reduce the number of deaths from the peak of 350 to 60. This, too, needs to be curtailed further,” said Lahane, adding that cases have also increased owing to increased testing.





