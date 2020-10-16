Great news: Ladies allowed to travel on Mumbai Local from October 17 at these times

The Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra Government has on Friday issued a notification, allowing ladies to travel in local trains from October 17 between 11 AM and 3 PM and again from 7 PM onwards till the end of local services for the day.

"During the said period, entry may be allowed to all ladies having valid tickets and to all emergency staff as well. QR codes will not be required for ladies travelling during the said time period," read the notification.

"The local train services to all the personnel of all sectors that have been notified as emergency services till date shall continue as are being provided currently i.e, for the entire day," the notification added.