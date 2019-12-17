Grant Road, Charni Road, Marine Lines stations to be revamped

Mumbai: Soon commuters travelling through Grant Road, Charni Road and Marine Lines stations will get to witness the old heritage look and glory of these railway stations.

Senior railway official said if everything goes according to plans, all these stations will be revamped soon and by 2022 it will be transformed to its original heritage look.

“The project will see the complete restoration of the station’s heritage look. If it goes as planned, they will be ready in two years,” said Ravinder Bhakar, chief public relation officer, WR.

Nearly Rs 10 crore is the total cost for revamping Grant Road and Charni Road stations. The two stations will be taken up in phase 1 and Marine Lines in the second phase.

Grant Road station is named after former Governor of Bombay, Sir Robert Grant, and was established in 1859 as a terminus, which has four platforms and three FOBs, and connected to the Frere Road overbridge through a skywalk.

Charni Road station was established in 1867, which has four platforms and three FOBs. These two stations witness footfalls of more than a lakh per day.