Gram Panchayat polls: Reserved candidates get a year to file paperwork

Mumbai: In a big relief to gram panchayat sarpanchs and members elected in reserved category in the last year’s polls, they have been given a one year extension to submit their caste validity certificates.

Considering them as a “special case”, the state government extended the deadline on the ground that the certificates could not be obtained in the prescribed time limit owing to the pandemic.

Earlier, minister for labour and rural development, Hasan Mushrif, announced January 17, 2022 as the submission date for certificate.

Every candidate contesting on a reserved seat has to submit caste certificate along with validity certificate along with nomination papers.

However, it was concluded that the candidates should not be deprived the opportunity of representation just due to non-receipt of caste certificate.

Hence, the deadline was extended by a year, starting from January 18, 2021 when the polls were held for 14,000 gram panchayats.

Published on: Wednesday, May 11, 2022, 09:35 AM IST