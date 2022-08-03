Graft cases: 204 government officials yet to be suspended

Representative Image |

Mumbai: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has revealed that at least 204 allegedly corrupt government officials from various departments across the state, with the police department being one of the top five, are yet to be suspended.

Of these, 23 are Class I, 27 are Class II and 89 are Class III officials.

While 50 officials are from the education and sports departments (that top the list), 45 are from the rural development department, 36 from the urban development department, 26 from the revenue/registration/land Records and 17 from police/ prison/home guards.

Most cases in which officials were not placed under suspension were reported from Nagpur (54), followed by Mumbai (37), Aurangabad (24), Nashik (22), Thane (20) and Nanded (18).

Some of the cases in which officials have not been placed under suspension are as old as 2014.

This year, until July 25, 427 trap cases were registered across the state in which 603 persons were accused, including 80 private persons.