Grads can now sign up for diploma in disaster management

Want to equip yourself to undertake rescue measures in the event of disasters like building collapses, fires, rail or road accidents and floods? The state government is planning to roll out its first one-year post-graduate diploma course in disaster management from this year onwards.

Helmed by the Directorate of Civil Defence, the course will equip participants in the science and techniques of disaster management, to help as first responders during such crises. Armed with this diploma, one can seek employment with the disaster management cells of governments, civic bodies, institutions and other training schools.

Sanjay Pandey, director general of police, who is the commandant, Home Guards, and director general, civil defence, confirmed that the programme would begin this year. “We have received the government’s permission to proceed with the course from this academic year. The first batch will have up to 20 students,” he said.

“This post-graduate diploma will ensure that people get vocational training and help in tackling and mitigating disasters. We will be the only civil defence establishment in the country to offer such training,” added Pandey, stating that the admission process would begin soon.

The course will be conducted at the civil defence staff training college (Manekji Technical Centre) near the Metro cinema in South Mumbai and will be open to graduates. The directorate is seeking that staff from the University of Mumbai be deputed as faculty and the permission for affiliation from the varsity is awaited.

Sources said that the directorate conducts five-day (basic training) and six-day (advanced training) certificate courses for civil defence volunteers, who work on an honorary basis. However, this course will be a full-fledged, post-graduate diploma offered by a government authority, which will equip students with more comprehensive skill sets.

The fees for this full-time diploma course is pegged at around Rs 59,000.