Govt will not remove Mumbai Port Trust staff

NEW DELHI: The Government on Monday assured the Rajya Sabha that no existing employees of the Mumbai Port Trust will be removed and its occupants, including leaseholders, tenants and slum dwellers would be rehabilitated under its redevelopment plan.

In a written reply to Kumar Ketkar (Congress), Minister of State for Shipping Mansukh Mandviya said the Mumbai Port Trust has decided to develop the area along the eastern water front and it has been appointed as special planning authority under the Maharashtra Regional and Town Planning Act, 1966.

He said the total land owned by the port trust is 944 hectares and it includes the leased or let out land, port operation area and area under port infrastructure like railway lines, roads and staff quarters.