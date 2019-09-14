Govt trying to create divide between India, Pak: Pawar

Mumbai: The Nationalist Congress Paery (NCP) supremo Sharad Pawar lashed out at the government at a minority gathering in Mumbai on Saturday. Pawar said, a new division had been created between India and Pakistan. The equation was: Pakistan means Muslim and Muslim means Pakistan, he explained.

"Some people are trying to misled the masses for their own gains. I visited Pakistan as the BCCI president. The situation in Pakistan is not as bad as is being portrayed, I saw a different environment there," he said.

Criticising the growing incidence of mob lynching, he said, "I had never heard the words mob lynching before or that one born in the country had to declare they were Hindustani.

"The state is facing a wet drought. Some parts were submerged in floods but the PM of India never visited the troubled parts," he pointed out.

"A new party named the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi has been born. They call themselves secular but are helping BJP," he added.

Pawar dared the central govt to abrogate Article 371 of Constitution, which has special provisions for the north eastern states, like it did in the case of J&K. "Now what about Article 371? Why are you not lifting Article 371 from North-East? Lift that, we will support you and let people buy land there too... Why only Kashmir? They are trying to only do things against minorities and trying to spread terror among minorities," he said.