Govt to hire agencies for better handling of social media platforms

In order to establish a direct connection with the people on key issues including the coronavirus containment strategy and success stories, the Shiv Sena led Maha Vikas Aghadi Government proposes to hire professional agencies for timely and effective dissemination of information on the vibrant social media including Twitter, Whatsapp, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, websites, blog. The government has issued notification especially when it has been targeted by opposition and critics on the handling of Covid-19 crisis.

The government has realised that despite a statewide network of the Directorate General of Information and Public Relations (DGIPR) it lacks the technical and professional expertise and manpower for effective and timely use of social media platforms for a speedy flow of information and thereby counter the critics.

Senior officer from the General Administration Department told FPJ, ‘’ Even though DGIPR has resorted to use of whatsapp and twitter from its traditional press hand outs, the reach is limited. The speed is the essence and therefore the government expects the professional agencies to come in and aggressively put up information relating to pro development decisions, welfare programmes and government notifications for the benefit of people. The objective is also to establish a link between the Chief Minister’s Office and the members of public.’’ He informed that the professional agencies are expected to do short videos and send it on Whatsapp, Instagram, YouTube, SoundCloud.

The officer said the professional agencies can also launch special programmes such as MahaSamwad (Whatsapp bulletin), Telegram channel and SMS services for sending DGIPR news. ‘’ These agencies will be selected through a tendering process. The DGIPR will have control over the content of information and it will be responsible to avoid lacunaes in the dissemination of information by these agencies,’’ he noted.