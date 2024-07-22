 'Govt Is Intent On Selling Off State's Assets,' Alleges Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole
Modi and Shah came to Maharashtra to see how much property remained in the state. The work of selling the pride of Maharashtra is going on through the government. Therefore, CM and DCM are constantly visiting Delhi. Therefore, Congress has organised morcha to condemn the government," he said.

Kalpesh MhamunkarUpdated: Monday, July 22, 2024, 11:58 AM IST
article-image
Nana Patole | FPJ

Mumbai: In preparation for the upcoming assembly elections, the Congress has organised a morcha in Ratnagiri to corner the Mahayuti. State Congress president Nana Patole targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah while addressing the rally on Monday.

He alleged that Modi and Shah are the masterminds of the fake narrative. “400 paar was the fake narrative set by them, why did they not declare 250 paar now for the assembly elections? asked Patole.

Patole alleged that the government is selling the properties of Maharashtra. "Modi and Shah came to Maharashtra to see how much property remained in the state. The work of selling the pride of Maharashtra is going on through the government. Therefore, CM and DCM are constantly visiting Delhi. Therefore, Congress has organised morcha to condemn the government," he said.

Patole alleged that BJP and Mahayuti had lied about ‘wagh nakh’ (tiger’s claw). Shivaji Maharaj memorial has not been constructed yet in the Arabian Sea. Patole said that the MVA seat-sharing for the assembly elections will be completed in August and candidates will be declared in September. He also said that senior leaders of Congress have taken action against traitors who cross-voted in state council elections.

“People will know during the assembly election what action we have taken against them,” he said.

Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole's Appeal To Party Workers

Patole appealed to party workers to work together for Maha Vikas Aghadi. “Konkan follows Congress ideology. There are many gram panchayats won by the Congress. The party is in the minds of Konkan citizens but leaders should reach to them. People don’t give importance to gundagiri and the power of wealth," he said.

He appealed to workers to make Congress strong in Konkan to win the assembly election.

