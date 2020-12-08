Govt has 'moral duty' to resolve anger through dialogues: NCP's Supriya Sule on farmers' protest

It is the moral responsibility of the government to resolve a problem through dialogue if there is anger in any section of the society, NCP MP Supriya Sule said on Tuesday even as farmers' bodies are observing 'Bharat Bandh'.

"Farmers are one who feed food. It is the moral responsibility of the government to resolve (a problem) through dialogue if there is anger in any section of the society," the Baramati MP tweeted in Marathi.

Maharashtra health minister and NCP leader Rajesh Tope also took to Twitter to express support to agitating farmers.

"My farmer, my support #isupportfarmers," Tope said on the micro-blogging site.

Farmers' bodies have given a call for the nationwide shutdown demanding repeal of the three farm laws passed by the Centre.

The 'Bharat Bandh' call given by farmer unions and supported by a number of opposition parties evoked a good response in Maharashtra on Tuesday, especially in rural and semi-rural areas, with no reports of any violence, organisers and officials said.

Shiv Sena leader Kishore Tiwari, Sena Minister Abdul Sattar, SSS leader Raju Shetti, NCP leaders Jayant Patil, Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat, All India Kisan Sabha leaders Ashok Dhawale and Ajit Nawale, apart from CPI-CPM leaders termed the shutdown "successful".

While all APMCs across the state remained deserted without conducting any transactions in the morning, shops and commercial establishments -- particularly in cities and towns -- remained largely unaffected as the retailers` organisations kept away from the shutdown.

Many towns in Konkan districts of Thane, Palghar, Ratnagiri, Raigad, Sindhudurg, besides Marathwada, north and western Maharashtra and Vidarbha region participated in the shutdown though essential services were functioning normally.

In major cities like Mumbai, Nagpur, Pune, Aurangabad, Nashik, and Kolhapur, the morning peak-hour traffic movement was largely normal though farmer organisation Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana (SSS) had announced it will set up road and rail blockades later.

