‘Govt anti-farmer’: BJP stages walkout 

Fadnavis claimed the government was anti-farmer and to register its protest staged a walkout. Fadnavis, who had initiated the debate on Governor's address on Wednesday, said neither did CM Thackeray give any roadmap for crop loan waiver nor did he spell out any strategy to provide much-needed help to farmers hit by unseasonal rains.

He reiterated that the government has earmarked less funds in the supplementary demands tabled on December 16 in the state legislature.

Former finance minister Sudhir Mungantiwar also criticised CM Thackeray for not providing any time frame for crop loan waiver and financial aid to farmers.