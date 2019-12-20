‘Govt anti-farmer’: BJP stages walkout 

Nagpur: BJP on Thursday staged a walkout in the state assembly to express disappointment over CM Uddhav Thackeray’s reply to the debate on Governor BS Koshyari’s address.
Leader of opposition Devendra Fadnavis said Thackeray’s speech was purely political and did not address issues such as crop loan waiver, Rs 25,000 per hectare aid to farmers hit by untimely rains, and revoking of previous government’s decisions.
Fadnavis claimed the government was anti-farmer and to register its protest staged a walkout. Fadnavis, who had initiated the debate on Governor's address on Wednesday, said neither did CM Thackeray give any roadmap for crop loan waiver nor did he spell out any strategy to provide much-needed help to farmers hit by unseasonal rains.
He reiterated that the government has earmarked less funds in the supplementary demands tabled on December 16 in the state legislature.
Former finance minister Sudhir Mungantiwar also criticised CM Thackeray for not providing any time frame for crop loan waiver and financial aid to farmers.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)