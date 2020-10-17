Govt allows gyms to reopen from Oct 25

The wait is finally over. It’s time to lose those extra kilos that quietly sneaked into your body after the covid-induced lockdown forced you to stay put at home.

Under its ‘MissionBeginAgain’ efforts, the Maharashtra government has allowed gyms and fitness centres to reopen from Dusserha which will be celebrated on October 25. The fitness joints will have to mandatorily follow a set of standard operating procedures (SOPs) to avoid crowding.

However, steam bath, sauna, shower and jhumba, yoga centres will continue to remain shut till further orders, said the government on Saturday.

The announcement was made by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray at a meeting with the owners and operators of gyms and fitness centres that have remained shut since March 22 due to the lockdown.

The decision has evoked mixed reactions, with some gym and fitness owners calling the timing not right as they expect poor turnout till Diwali and are therefore not in a hurry to restart their functioning.

About 50,000 gyms in the state are expected to reopen in stages from October 25. This will help nearly 25 lakh trainers and other people associated with the industry resume their duties.

As per the SOP, peak and non-peak hour attendance will be pre-determined by booking of time slots on a first-come-first-serve basis. Temperature checks will be mandatory, while members will need to carry quick dry towels. They will be monitored to ensure contactless interactions.

Fitness enthusiasts will be encouraged to sanitise equipment after use. No member will be entertained without pre-booking and sharing a screenshot of his/her Aarogya Setu analysis.

Nitrro Fitness CMD and founding member of India Active Gym Owners Association of India Prabodh Davkhare told Free Press Journal, “We are thankful to CM Uddhav Thackeray for reopening gyms. Many trainers and fitness enthusiasts are happy about it. Though I feel this decision should have been taken few months ago. Anyway, better late than never.”

According to the SOPs for staff, the gym operator will plan shifts to minimize exposure. Fresh safety equipment will be provided on a daily basis to the staff. The operator will provide PPE kits for reusable.

Trainers will get limited sessions per day via pre-booking. There will be sanitation between sessions.

As far as group classes are concerned, pre-booking will be mandatory depending on the capacity of the place. Personal trainers can use space to train their clients and not obstruct training of other members.