Governor should not make us go to court:Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Saturday gave a subtle warning that the Maha Vikas Aghadi government will have to approach the court of law if Governor BS Koshyari sits on the state cabinet’s recommendation of 12 names in the Legislative Council. He has expressed serious displeasure over delay by the Raj Bhavan on the nomination in the upper house. The face-off between the MVA government and the governor seems inevitable.

"The governor should not make us go to court," Raut said. He also noted the Centre should call back the Governor.

“The governor is a constitutional post. However, the governor is acting unconstitutionally,’’ he claimed.

The nomination of 12 in the state council is not political. The governor is bound to accept the recommendations made by the cabinet. However, the Governor does not decide on that. The Governor should not force us to go to court,’’ he reiterated.

“The proposal was sent to the Governor twice. After being told that there was an error in the first proposal, the alliance government has sent a second proposal signed by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. However, no decision has been taken yet,” said Raut. He had recently said that no decision has been made yet. “If there is any pressure, the Governor should declare it,” he noted.

“If the state and the country want to run according to the state constitution, then the person sitting in the constitutional position should abide by the state constitution. According to the powers conferred by the state constitution, the decisions taken by the state cabinet are binding on the governor," he viewed.

Raut’s attack came days after the Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar targeted the Governor for not clearing the nomination of 12 names recommended by the state cabinet from his quota in the Maharashtra Legislative Council. Pawar said the Governor should clear the names at the earliest.

The state government is expected to soon make a fresh representation to the Governor for clearing 12 names to the state council.

Meanwhile, Raut has slammed the Centre over the ongoing farmers' agitation on the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border. He also said that the central government should not show ego for having a majority in the Lok Sabha. ‘’Is government waiting to see farmers becoming violent?’’ he asked.