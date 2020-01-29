Government to set up training institute for professors

Mumbai: Maha Vikas Aghadi government will set up an institute for development of college and university professors under the Companies Act. The institute will provide training to college and university professors and principals in view of ongoing changes in the modern education system at the national and international level.

The state government will hold 40 per cent stakes, 5% by Maharashtra State Board for Technical Education, 40% stake by all universities in Maharashtra, 5% by educational institutes and industries and 10% by non-government and professional organisations in the proposed institute. It is likely to be based in Pune. FPJ broke the story on January 16. Minister of Higher and Technical Education Uday Samant had mooted the concept and moved the proposal in the state cabinet.

State cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackray gave approval for the formation of company. The membership fee will be recovered from the colleges and universities for the training institute while the corpus will be set up from the funds received from the corporate and business houses. The administrative committee headed by the Chief Secretary will be formed for the functioning of the training institute.

The training institute will provide professional training to professors and principals and also change the syllabus according to the trends in the industry and economy.