Government to focus on smaller castes

ST category for Naabhiks?

The state government will take follow-up with the Central government to include the Naabhik caste into the Scheduled Castes list, assured Dr Kute.

Before the formation of Maharashtra, the Naabhik community in Vidarbha region was in Scheduled Caste list of then Central Province and Berar state. But after Vidarbha merged into Maharashtra, this caste was added in OBC list.

“In 1978, this caste was recommended to be included in SC list by then state government. But after this recommendation no body from state government did follow-up with centre.

We have recently discovered this while studying the past communications with centre government. Now we will follow-up this with centre,” Dr. Kute said.

Dhobi caste recommended

The state government has taken serious note of Dhobi caste’s demand to include them into the SC list. An expert committee constituted to study this demand in the past has already recommended to include this caste into the SC list.

Now the state has also recommended to include this caste into the SC list. The Dhobi caste is present in every village of the state and they are in large numbers.