Government To Discuss Inclusion Of First-Floor Slum Residents In SRA Rehabilitation: Shambhuraj Desai

Minister Shambhuraj Desai | File

Mumbai: Minister Shambhuraj Desai on Thursday informed the state Assembly that the demand to include first-floor slum residents in rehabilitation schemes of the SRA will be discussed with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and the deputy chief ministers.

Desai made the statement during Question Hour after Sunil Prabhu, an MLA from Shiv Sena (UBT), and several other members raised the issue of residents living on the first floors of slum structures in Mumbai being declared ineligible for SRA rehabilitation despite having proof of residence such as ration cards, voter identity cards and electricity bills.

Prabhu told the House that many families have been living on upper floors of slum structures for decades, and excluding them from redevelopment schemes would make the goal of a slum-free Mumbai difficult to achieve. He also pointed out that several such residents have been declared ineligible under the UCC scheme implemented in the city, leaving them deprived of the benefits of redevelopment.

Replying to the discussion, Desai said that under the current rules governing SRA projects, only ground-floor structures are officially recognised and numbered for eligibility.

“If any change such as recognising ‘one-plus-one’ structures is to be made, the matter will have to be discussed with the chief minister and both deputy chief ministers. After presenting the factual position before them, the Urban Development Department will take further action as per their directions,” he said.

Also Watch:

Addressing concerns about developers allegedly entering into agreements with first-floor occupants despite the existing policy not recognising them, Desai clarified that such agreements would not be legally enforceable if they are contrary to current regulations.

“Ignorance of the law cannot be an excuse. Agreements executed in violation of the law are not binding,” he said, adding that the government would examine the issue if specific cases are brought before it.

During the discussion, Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar directed that the suggestions made by members regarding the inclusion of first-floor residents be officially recorded and placed before the government for consideration.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/