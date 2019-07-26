Government stays action against illegal structure in Mira Road

Bhayandar: In a controversial move that was bound to encourage violations, the state's urban development department (UDD) has stayed demolition notices issued by the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) to an illegally built religious establishment which has sprung up on land earmarked as recreation ground (RG) for housing societies in the Shanti Park area of Mira Road.

The department's stand raises eyebrows as hundreds of people living in the sprawling residential locality have been fighting a battle against the civic administration and the BJP-led rulers, to get rid of the illegalities and save their open spaces.

While Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis himself is at the helm of affairs of the UDD, the orders were issued by Minister of State Yogesh Sagar in response to a petition filed by trustees of the religious establishment.

A sprawling residential locality – Shanti Park – houses more around 128 buildings. However, a large chunk of the open space measuring 65,000 sq ft tagged as RG for the housing societies has been illegally occupied.

“Yes, a stay has been imposed by the UDD,” confirmed civic chief Balaji Khatgaonkar.

In gross violation of the rules, the trustees of the religious establishment have been care taking the open space and the illegal structure which has been officially tagged as illegal by the local ward office.

However, the demolition orders continue to remain on paper, exposing the double standards of the civic administration.

The residents under the aegis of the Gokul Shanti Welfare Association led by Santosh Banawlikarhad recently launched an agitation in the form of a silent protest march against the MBMC apathy.

By Suresh Golani