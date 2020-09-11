Government resolved to restore reservation: Maharashtra Chief Minister Thackeray

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray today held a second round of discussion with senior ministers on the Maratha quota issue and assured political parties and various pro-reservation organisations that the state government will not back down and is determined to give justice to the community. The cabinet sub-committee, headed by Public Works Minister Ashok Chavan, will discuss whether to file a review petition or an application seeking revocation of interim stay ordered by the Supreme Court on the 12 per cent quota in education and 13 per cent in government jobs with the government’s legal counsel. The option of promulgation of an ordinance is also being considered.

Thackeray also interacted with various organisations and assured that their suggestions would be taken to find a legal remedy. “The government has been sincere from the very beginning and wants to resolve the issue. However, I appeal that no one should indulge in provoking the people and politicise the issue,” he said.

The CM assured that the state government will urge Prime Minister Narendra Modi and seek his intervention so that the central government can play its part. He said the Maratha reservation issue will also be raised in the parliament during the monsoon session. “Although the Supreme Court has accepted the state government’s plea to refer the Maratha reservation petitions to the Constitution Bench, it has ordered an interim stay on quota in education and jobs. However, there has been no stay on the reservations provided in other states,” he noted.

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar reiterated that the state government will explore all possible options to restore the reservation. He informed that the government is in the midst of withdrawing the charges against the protestors who participated in Maratha quota agitation between 2016 and 2018.

Chavan said that misinformation is being spread on social media as well as other media outlets in connection with the verdict and it should be immediately stopped. He appealed to parties and organisations not to use provocative language.