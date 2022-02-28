Government regularises need-based construction in extended boundary of villages in Thane, Raigad, Navi Mumbai

Ahead of the civic election of Navi Mumbai, the state government has decided to regularize need-based constructions upto 250 meters the periphery of villages. In the earlier decision, the state government had allowed regularizing need-based constructions upto 200 meters the periphery of villages.

The state government issued a notification on February 25 to regularize the need-based construction in Thane, Raigad, Navi Mumbai, including Panvel and Uran areas.

There was a total of 95 villages in Navi Mumbai when the state government decided to develop the city. However, over the period, these villages’ boundaries increased following villagers carried out the construction. Villagers claimed that construction was carried out following an increase in the number of family members.

Eknath Shinde, Urban Development minister and Guardian minister of Thane district said that villagers had to carry out constructions after an increase in the number of family members. “We call this a need-based construction. In order to prevent any untoward incident, these constructions need to be regularized as per the rules,” said Shinde, adding that as per the GR issued on February 25, any constructions up to 250 meters from the original boundary of the villages will be regularized.

The decision is believed to provide a big relief to thousands of project-affected persons (PAPs) who had given their land for the development of the city. The issue was pending for almost 38 years.

As per the government decision, the state government will also provide relief in charges for regularizing these constructions. The charges have been divided into two slabs. In the first slab, construction upto 200 sqm, the regularizing charges will be 30 percent of the present charge and in the second slab, from 201 sqm to 500 sqm constructions, villagers will have to pay 60 % of the present regularizing charges.

Rajeev Mishra, a local activist who had raised the Digha illegal structure said that the decision is to lure voters in the upcoming civic election. “The GR says that the need-based constructions must be carried out as per the law like provision of fire, passage and others mention in the MR&TP Act,” said Mishra.

Published on: Monday, February 28, 2022, 07:04 PM IST