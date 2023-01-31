e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiGovernment recognises 'Jai Jai Maharashtra Majha' as state song

Government recognises 'Jai Jai Maharashtra Majha' as state song

The song was penned by Raja Badhe and sung by balladeer Krishnarao Sable, popularly known as Shaheer Sable.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, January 31, 2023, 06:19 PM IST
article-image
representative image | (PTI Photo)
Follow us on

The Maharashtra government on Tuesday recognised 'Jai Jai Maharashtra Majha' as the state song.

The song will be adopted on February 19, the birth anniversary of the founder of the Maratha empire Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

The decision was taken by the Maharashtra cabinet, headed by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

One of the iconic songs in Marathi, 'Jai Jai Maharashtra Majha, Garja Maharashtra Majha', which means 'Glory to Maharashtra', was penned by Raja Badhe and sung by balladeer Krishnarao Sable, popularly known as Shaheer Sable.

Read Also
Shiv Sena's dig at BJP: Surprised over morcha against 'love jihad' when Hindutvavadi govt in Centre,...
article-image

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Nashik horror: After she suspected foul play in husband's suicide, in-laws blacken woman's face,...

Nashik horror: After she suspected foul play in husband's suicide, in-laws blacken woman's face,...

Government recognises 'Jai Jai Maharashtra Majha' as state song

Government recognises 'Jai Jai Maharashtra Majha' as state song

Mumbai: Amid increase in number of riders, Metro One to run more services; check details

Mumbai: Amid increase in number of riders, Metro One to run more services; check details

Mira Road: Petty tiff at petrol pump led to Murder of delivery boy, 9 held within 4 hours by MBVV...

Mira Road: Petty tiff at petrol pump led to Murder of delivery boy, 9 held within 4 hours by MBVV...

Mumbai: BMC cracks the whip, sacks 55 staffers for corruption, suspends 134 for graft, crimes

Mumbai: BMC cracks the whip, sacks 55 staffers for corruption, suspends 134 for graft, crimes