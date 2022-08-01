Government Railway Police rescues more than 1500 children in 2022 under 'Operation Muskan'

GRP Mumbai | Photo: Representative Image

The Government Railway Police (GRP) has rescued 9,683 missing children from trains, platforms, and railway premises under 'Operation Muskan' since 2018. These numbers also include 1,553 children who were rescued in the last seven months. The GRP has also prevented 41 cases of imminent suicide on tracks and recovered 302 unclaimed or suspected articles during their routine check-in railway areas this year.

According to the Commissioner of Police, Railways (Mumbai), Quaiser Khalid, out of the 1,553 children rescued this year, 1,084 were boys and 469 girls, of which 799 have been reunited with their families and the rest have been sent to children's home.

According to the GRP, usually, the main stations where such children are found are Dadar, Kurla, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, and Mumbai Central, because many trains terminate at these stations, and they also have inter-city trains, which have most of the missing children who come from different parts of the country.

There are many reasons for children to end up being lost at railway stations, like losing their parents in the crowd, running away from home, boarding a wrong train by mistake, etc. The most common reason is children going out to roam across the city and losing their direction by boarding the wrong train, informed a GRP official.

The GRP has also prevented a number of cases of imminent suicide on tracks by being vigilant and spotting people who are try to commit suicide by attempting to jump in front of a train. The GRP rescues such people, counsels them, and makes sure they don't repeat it.

The GRP registered total 8,527 offences this year, of which the highest number were of mobile robbery, which occurs when the victim's phone is snatched while they are using it on the train or the railway platform. The victims can approach the nearest GRP police booth or call on their helpline number 1512 for assistance.