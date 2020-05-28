Government orders fresh CID probe into suicide abetment case against Arnab Goswami

Maharashtra Home Department has ordered a Crime Investigation Department (CID) probe against Arnab Goswami and two others for allegedly abetting the suicide of 53-year-old Anvay Naik and his mother Kumud Naik, who were found dead in Alibaug in May 2018. The case had been closed by the Raigad police during the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government and it will now be reinvestigated by the state CID.

Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said Naik’s daughter Adnya had complained to me that Alibaug police had not investigated the non payment of dues from Arnab Goswami’s Republic TV news channel, which drove her entrepreneur father and grandmother to suicide in May 2018. “I have ordered a CID re-investigation of the case,’’ he added.

The local police had closed the case last year for want of enough evidence against Goswami and two others to chargesheet them. Anvay was the managing director of Concorde Design, a Mumbai-based architectural and interior designing firm and his mother was on the firm’s board of directors.

Republic TV had earlier said that it had cleared all the payments due to Concorde Design.

Adnya had claimed that the police had not probed the angle of Rs 83 lakh that Goswami had not paid her father, which drove him to commit suicide.