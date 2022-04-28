Government launches initiative for patients suffering from lifestyle disorders

Mumbai: To successfully implement the National Programme for Prevention and Control of Cancer, Diabetes, Cardiovascular Diseases and Stroke, the state public health department has issued a circular to all medical health officers to check on the health of hypertension and diabetes patients registered with the civic bodies.

The move is important to implement enablers such as at least one month follow up to keep patients interested in treatment continuation, the health officials stated, adding that Auxiliary Nursing Midwifery-qualified community nurses and Asha workers will be roped in for reaching out to the patients.

“They will conduct door-todoor surveys and follow up on the patients whether they are taking medicine on time or skipping or discontinuing the treatment,” a doctor said.

These healthcare workers will also check the stock of medicines provided free of cost to the patients.

The state public health department has also directed the Urban Primary Health Services (UPHCs) and Urban Community Health Centers to maintain the drug supply in adequate quantity so that they can dispense drugs up to every three months or till the period of patients’ next assessment.

While the community healthcare workers may telephonically ensure that the patient is taking medicine regularly, they can even give medicines to patients during their visit to the field area if the patient is unable to visit the health facility due to considerate reasons like disability or quarantine, among others.

National Urban Health Mission, Maharashtra additional director, Dr Satish Pawar, said they will be providing a list of patients, suffering from diabetes and hypertension who have discontinued the medicines, to the surveyors for better coverage of beneficiaries.

“In case the patient is not taking medicine properly or left the treatment in between then our health workers will counsel and convince them to continue the treatment,” he added.

Published on: Thursday, April 28, 2022, 09:04 AM IST