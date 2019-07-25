Government doubles minimum wages of workers

Mumbai: Maharashtra government on Wednesday doubled the minimum wages of workers employed in shops and establishments across the state.

The credit for working on this hike has been attributed to Sanjay Kute, the senior BJP leader who was recently inducted into cabinet as labour minister. This decision will benefit nearly a crore workers employed in 10 lakh shops and establishments in the state in 67 different types of jobs.

“As per clause III of the Minim­um Wages Act, 1948, the minim­um wages are revised after every five years. However, they were not revised in the last nine years due to technical reasons," Kute said.

He said in all the civic limits and in the industrial areas within 20 kms of the civic bodies’ jurisdic­tion, skilled workers will get Rs11,632 minim­um wages as against the existing Rs 5,800. Semi- skilled workers will get Rs 10,021 as against Rs 5,000.

In the municipal council limits, skilled workers will get Rs 11,036 as against Rs 5,500, while semi-skilled workers will get Rs 9,425 as against the existing Rs 4,700, he said.

In the rest of the state (excluding areas under municipal corporation and council), skilled workers will get Rs10,440 against Rs5,200 and unskilled ones will get Rs 8,828 as against Rs 4,400, Kute said.