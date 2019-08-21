Government approves AMRUT for EWS in general category

Mumbai: In a move to strike the caste balance ahead of the Assembly elections in Maharashtra, the state cabinet on Tuesday approved foundation of an autonomous institute to ensure educational and financial growth of the economically-weaker sections (EWS) from the general category.

The proposed Academy of Maharashtra Research, Upliftment and Training (AMRUT) will be an autonomous body like the BARTI, SARTHI and MAHAJYOTI that will work for the welfare of the EWS youth, a statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office said.

The Babasaheb Ambedkar Research and Training Institute's (BARTI) aim among other is to provide opportunities to the state's scheduled caste youths in various sectors, to work or to start their own micro enterprises.

The Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj Research Training and Human Development Institute (SARTHI) is a non-profit government company for policy advocacy and training for socio-economic and educational development of Maratha, Maratha-Kunbi, Kunbi-Maratha, and Kunbi communities and the families dependent on agriculture in Maharashtra.

The Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Research and Training Institute (MAHAJYOTI) was set up last month to work for the social, educational and economic development for the special backward class, OBC and VJNT communities.

Referring to the Centre's move to allot 10 per cent quota to the EWS in jobs and education, the statement said it is required to ensure effective implementation of the decision for the welfare of the sections concerned. "Students from these sections are getting reservation in admissions to educational institutes and government jobs.

But it is required they get guidance and training for their all-round growth. In this background, AMRUT is being formed on the lines of BARTI, SARATHI and MAHAJYOTI institutes," the statement said.

The AMRUT will help the community youth attain growth in areas such as industry and business and pursue higher education and foreign education.

It will also implement training programmes for the youth in view of skill development, competitive exams, master of philosophy and doctor of philosophy courses, besides holding women empowerment programmes, the statement said. The assembly polls are due in September-October.