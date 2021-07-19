Govardhan Water Technology Institute set up in Wada to match Israeli technologies with Indian wisdom

Mumbai: Israel’s Consul General in Mumbai, Yaakov Finkelstein and Gauranga Das launched an Indo-Israeli water institute at Govardhan Eco Village, Wada, Maharashtra. The institute, which will be a living laboratory aims to provide technology assistance, knowledge transfer and establishing an entrepreneurship ecosystem in the field of Water. The Consul General of Israel shall be on the advisory board of the Institute. This initiative has started a new chapter between both countries in the strategic field of water management.

In recent decades, Israel has emerged as a global leader in water management, recycling, wind power, waste management and many other areas in the field of environment sustainability. Govardhan Eco Village (GEV) established itself as an award-winning eco-community, creating a unique circular economy model that has been successfully implemented on a micro as well as macro scale. Besides winning the prestigious UNWTO award, The Economic and Social Council of the United Nations has granted special consultative status to Govardhan Ecovillage (GEV).