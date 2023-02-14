Govandi residents to be celebrated through arts at inaugural five-day festival

Twitter

Beginning on Wednesday, a five-day festival will honour the spirit and resilience of the residents of Govandi through visual and performing arts.

The inaugural Govandi-Arts Festival is a component of the India/UK Together, Season of Culture, an arts, English, and education-focused programme that honours India's 75th birthday and advances the goal of the British Council to foster possibilities between the two nations. It will be held at MHADA colony near Shivaji Nagar police station.

At the forthcoming event, there will be photography exhibits, rap performances, film screenings with panel discussions, printing and makeup classes, workshops with the community and guests to produce lanterns, and play stagings.

From August 2022 to February 2023, 45 young people from Govandi were selected to collaborate with artists living in Mumbai.

Lamplighters Arts CIC (UK) will construct its renowned lantern procession in India for the event for the first time with the help of the locals. The feast will also mark the introduction of fresh art commissions and mentorship programme initiatives.

According to Jonathan Kennedy, director (Arts India) at British Council, "The Govandi Arts Festival is one of the standout projects of the India/ UK Together Season of Culture and a shining example of inclusion in the creative sectors, and of the arts and artists connecting the community of Govandi in Mumbai with Bristol in the UK." The showstopper street procession of spectacular hand-made lanterns by the UK's Lamplighter Arts bringing their iconic lantern parade to India is especially exciting, he added.

Kennedy said the festival is also a meeting point for the British Council's larger artwork in India to upskill India's future festival sector professionals.

Community Design Agency (CDA), Lamplighter Arts CIC, and Streets Reimagined (UK) collaborated to establish the event on the streets of Mumbai with the aim of connecting and celebrating with the rest of the city as the area recognises a year of artistic progress.

Streets Reimagined and Lamplighter Arts from Bristol, UK, have joined forces with the CDA with the assistance of the British Council. They bring their shared experience of utilising the arts to inspire placemaking and bring communities together.

Dee Moxon, co-founder of Lamplighters Arts CIC, said: "The whole of the Lamplighters team is blown away by the sense of excitement, enthusiasm and sheer talent we have experienced during our residency at Govandi. The Govandi Arts Festival is a coming together of beautiful words, sounds and visuals."

