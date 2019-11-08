Govandi man arrested for duping jeweller

Mumbai: City crime branch has arrested a 33-year-old accused in a bid to dupe a jeweller on the pretext of selling him 2 kg of gold biscuits at a cheaper rate. The accused has been identified as Deepak Shinde, a resident of Ghatala Gaon in Govandi.

Shinde and his accomplice met a jeweller few days ago in Zaveri Bazaar area. They told him that they have a large quantity of gold and wanted to sell it at cheaper rate.

The duo were ready to sell their 2 kg of gold at a throwaway price of 20,000 per ten gram. Lured by their offer, the jeweller met them on Tuesday where they showed him gold biscuit weighing 50 grams.

After checking the gold, the jeweller assured about its purity and said he is interested in their deal.

Since the duo were ready to sell the gold at a throwaway price, the jeweller suspected the gold could be stolen and subsequently informed the crime branch unit 12.

Shinde arrived near Gaondevi Mandir in Dahisar East on Tuesday evening to deliver the gold where the crime branch team had already laid a trap.

Unaware of the trap, Shinde came and showed the jeweller 20 golden coloured biscuits he brought along, after which the jeweller alerted the crime branch team who nabbed him.

When the biscuits were checked, it turned out to be metal biscuits with golden coating.