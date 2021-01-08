Gosikhurd irrigation project likely to be completed by 2023

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday paid a maiden visit to the Gosikhurd irrigation project in Bhandara district and announced a fresh deadline for its completion. The project will not be able to be completed by December 2021 but by 2023 as projected by the Vidarbha Irrigation Development Corporation.

The project was launched in the 7th Five Year Plan by former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi during 1984.

It is one of the 26 projects which was prominently figured in the alleged multi crore irrigation scam that came to light during the Congress-NCP government.

Thackeray said his priority will be to provide funds and put on fast track land acquisition for completion of Gosikhurd and other incomplete irrigation projects. Farmers from Chandrapur, Bhandara and Nagpur districts would benefit after the completion of Gosikhurd project.

The project will affect 85 villages and rehabilitation is underway in these areas. Being built at an estimated cost of Rs 18,495 crore, Gosikhurd irrigation project will have the capacity to irrigate 250,800 hectares of land, it was stated

Gosikhurd is an ambitious national irrigation project, which will be completed in the next three years and necessary funds will be provided for the same, he said. The chief minister also assured proper rehabilitation and employment for project affected people (PAP).

'We are taking efforts to complete the work by defeating financial blockades that the state is facing. A delay in any project impacts the state treasury and this project will be completed on time with the cooperation of all stakeholders,” he said.