Goregaon godowns gutted, 2 firemen hurt

Mumbai: A major fire broke out at two godowns in the Udyog Nagar Industrial Estate in Goregaon (W) on Saturday at 6.57 am. Two firefighters suffered smoke inhalation while battling the blaze and had to be rushed to hospital.

According to the information received by the fire department, the first call came at 6.57 am, after which a team rushed to the spot, with eight fire engines, seven jumbo tankers, two quick rescue vehicles, two breathing appliances and ambulances.

The fire spread to the electrical wiring and other electric installations, wooden partitions, and materials stocked in the godown. There were packing materials, LPG cylinders, wooden lofts, pharmaceutical materials, office records and furniture on the second floor in Gala Nos.107 & 108 (combined galas). "Fire broke out at Plot no 7 in Udyog Nagar Industrial Estate in Goregaon West at 6.57am. It was confined to two godowns of chemical and pharmaceutical products, on the second floor of the ground plus two-storey building," said the Mumbai fire brigade chief Prabhat S Rahangdale.

Reportedly, six explosions occurred during the firefighting operations in the godown. A portion of the southside wall, beam and columns of the building collapsed.

"Two firemen, Vaibhavkant Daripkar and Manohar Prabhakar Chavan, suffocated due to smoke inhalation. Both of them were them were rushed to the trauma care hospital, where they were treated and allowed to go home and given two days rest. The cause of the fire will be ascertained after investigation, " said Prabhat Rahangdale.