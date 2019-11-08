Goodwin Jewellers case: EoW clueless, no arrests yet

Thane: Fifteen days have passed since the Goodwin Jewellers scam was registered at various police stations in Thane and Navi Mumbai, but the Economic Offences Wing (EoW) team of Thane police are yet to make any arrest.

The total scam is of Rs 10 crore. Over 1,000 investors have approached police stations in Dombivii, Ambernath, Thane, Vasai and Vashi and the number is expected to grow.

Police sources said that nearly eight days have passed and they have not got any concrete clue regarding this scam. Police went to Kerala for an enquiry with family members of chairman and owner of Goodwin Suneel Kumar and Sudeesh Kumar but could not trace them.

The police inspector of EoW who did not wished to be named claimed that, "We have got the address of Dombivli branch manager Manish Kundi. We hope that we will reach him soon".

Police sources said that one team of EoW on last Friday left from Thane to Kerala for the purpose of investigation of Suneel and Sudeesh Kumar family members. On Saturday morning, EoW officers reached Kerala and they contacted the Kerala police.

Police sources said there were two investment schemes offered by Goodwin -- one offered investors 16% interest on FDs and the second gold jewellery or cash at the end of the year based on the deposits made.

Goodwin Jewellery group has 12 branches in Thane, Navi Mumbai, Mumbai and Kerala and many are shut now.