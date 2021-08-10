'Good thing': Maharashtra minister Rajesh Tope after state sees decline in Covid cases, says 'on alert regarding Delta Plus variant'

After seeing a decline in COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra, health minister Rajesh Tope said that its a good thing that the number of new infections is going down but testing needs to be increased. The health minister said this quoting yesterday's Covid cases as the state reported 4,505 infections.

"We are on alert regarding the Delta plus variant of COVID-19," added the Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope.

Few days ago the health minister in the view of impending third wave of COVID-19 said that Maharashtra government is preparing itself.

Talking about the preparations, the minister said, "We've kept oxygen, beds, medical staff and medicines prepared."

"According to the govt and ICMR we've laid emphasis on pediatrics," the health minister added.