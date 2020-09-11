Good news! Water levels in Mumbai’s seven lakes rises to 98.18%

Maximum city and its neighbouring areas received good rainfall in August, bringing good news for Mumbaikars. The water levels in seven lakes, which provide water to the city, reached 98.18 percent on Friday morning.

According to data shared by BMC, the seven lakes have 14,21,033 million litres of water or 98.18% as recorded on Friday, against the full capacity, which is around 14.47 lakh million litres. Last year, during the same time, water stock was at 97.57% with 14,12,263 million litres, while in 2018 the water stock was 96.50% with 13,96,689 million litres.

At Upper Vaitarna, 98.30% of water stock is available, Modak Sagar has 96.87%, Tansa has 99.26%, Middle Vaitarna 96.61%, Bhatsa 98.51%, Vihar 99.95% and Tulsi has 98.94% of useful water level.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on August 28 decided to withdraw the cut in water supply in Mumbai city. The BMC had imposed a 20 percent water cut in Mumbai on August 5.

The IMD has said the next few days could bring in rains for Mumbai and suburbs. Moderate showers filled with an isolated heavy downpour over Mumbai and adjoining areas, meteorologists have been predicted.