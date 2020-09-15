Good news! Water levels in Mumbai’s seven lakes rises to 98.17%

Maximum city and its neighbouring areas received good rainfall in September, bringing good news for Mumbaikars. The water levels in seven lakes, which provide water to the city, reached 98.17 percent on Tuesday morning.

According to data shared by BMC, the seven lakes have 14,20,862 million litres of water or 98.17% as recorded on Tuesday, against the full capacity, which is around 14.47 lakh million litres.

Last year, during the same time, water stock was at 98.02% with 14,18,665 million litres, while in 2018 the water stock was 95.57% with 13,83,189 million litres.

At Upper Vaitarna, 99.58% of water stock is available, Modak Sagar has 95.23%, Tansa has 99.02%, Middle Vaitarna 96.01%, Bhatsa 98.58%, Vihar 99.83% and Tulsi has 99.56% of useful water level.