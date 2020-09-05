Good news! Water level in Mumbai’s seven lakes rises to 98.04%

At Modak Sagar, 100% of water stock is available, Tansa has 99.58%, Middle Vaitarna 96.95%, Upper Vaitarna has 96.81%, Bhatsa 97.97%, Vihar 100% and Tulsi has 99.30% of useful water level.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on August 28 decided to withdraw the cut in water supply in Mumbai city. The BMC had imposed a 20 percent water cut in Mumbai on August 5 after the water supply in the city's reservoirs went down to 34 percent. The cut in water supply was reduced to 10 percent on August 22 in view of the improvement in water levels in lakes.

Meanwhile, IMD has said that the country received 27 percent more rainfall in August.

The IMD said the development of features for monsoon withdrawal from western parts Rajasthan is likely during the week from September 10-16. Monsoon starts withdrawing from western Rajasthan first.

"Conditions are favourable for withdrawal of monsoon in the second week of September," IMD Director General Mrutunjay Mohaptra said.

Until last year, the normal withdrawal date for monsoon was September 15. However, it has been revised from this year to September 17 with a standard deviation of plus or minus seven days, Mohapatra added.

The IMD also added that above-normal rainfall activity is likely over the northeastern states, Maharashtra, Goa, Karnataka and Kerala during September 10-16.

"Below-normal rainfall activity (during the week) is likely over remaining parts of the country with significant reduction in rainfall activity over northwest India," it said.