Good news! Water level in Mumbai’s seven lakes rises to 98%

The water level in the seven lakes that supply water to Mumbai has jumped to 98 percent on Wednesday. The water level in the lakes was 98.01% this time last year.
The lakes and dam reservoirs that supply drinking water to Mumbai are Tulsi, Tansa, Vihar, Bhatsa, Modak Sagar, Upper Vaitarna, and Middle Vaitarna.
According to data shared by BMC, the seven lakes have 14,18,408 million litres of water or 98% as recorded on Wednesday, against the full capacity, which is around 14.47 lakh million litres. Last year, during the same time, water stock was at 98.01% with 14,18,623 million litres, while in 2018 the water stock was 96.55% with 13,97,482 million litres.
At Modak Sagar, 98.47% of water stock is available, Tansa has 99.18%, Middle Vaitarna 96.67%, Upper Vaitarna has 97.66%, Bhatsa 98.05%, Vihar 100% and Tulsi has 99.46% of useful water level.
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on August 28 decided to withdraw the cut in water supply in Mumbai city. The BMC had imposed a 20 percent water cut in Mumbai on August 5.
The IMD said that under the influence of an off-shore trough from north Maharashtra coast to Lakshadweep area and a cyclonic circulation over east central Arabian Sea off Karnataka coast fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls, thunderstorm and lightning are very likely over Peninsular India during the next 4-5 days.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)