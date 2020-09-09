Good news! Water level in Mumbai’s seven lakes rises to 98%

The water level in the seven lakes that supply water to Mumbai has jumped to 98 percent on Wednesday. The water level in the lakes was 98.01% this time last year.

The lakes and dam reservoirs that supply drinking water to Mumbai are Tulsi, Tansa, Vihar, Bhatsa, Modak Sagar, Upper Vaitarna, and Middle Vaitarna.

According to data shared by BMC, the seven lakes have 14,18,408 million litres of water or 98% as recorded on Wednesday, against the full capacity, which is around 14.47 lakh million litres. Last year, during the same time, water stock was at 98.01% with 14,18,623 million litres, while in 2018 the water stock was 96.55% with 13,97,482 million litres.