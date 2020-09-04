Good news! Water level in Mumbai’s seven lakes rises to 97.71%

The water level in the seven lakes that supply water to Mumbai has jumped to 97.71 percent on Friday. The water level in the lakes was 97.77% this time last year.
The lakes and dam reservoirs that supply drinking water to Mumbai are Tulsi, Tansa, Vihar, Bhatsa, Modak Sagar, Upper Vaitarna, and Middle Vaitarna.
According to data shared by BMC, the seven lakes have 14,14,283 million litres of water or 97.71% as recorded on Wednesday, against the full capacity, which is around 14.47 lakh million litres. Last year, during the same time, water stock was at 97.77% with 14,15,020 million litres, while in 2018 the water stock was 96.30% with 13,93,825 million litres.
At Modak Sagar, 99.99% of water stock is available, Tansa has 99.91%, Middle Vaitarna 96.64%, Upper Vaitarna has 95.75%, Bhatsa 97.67%, Vihar 100% and Tulsi has 99.41% of useful water level.
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on August 28 decided to withdraw the cut in water supply in Mumbai city. The BMC had imposed a 20 per cent water cut in Mumbai on August 5 after the water supply in the city's reservoirs went down to 34 per cent. The cut in water supply was reduced to 10 per cent on August 22 in view of the improvement in water levels in lakes.
Meanwhile, IMD has said that India received 27 per cent more rainfall than normal in August, the fourth highest amount in the last 120 years, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. The overall rainfall recorded in India from June 1 to August 31 was 10 per cent more than normal, the IMD said on Monday. The official rainfall season in the country is from June 1 to September 30.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)