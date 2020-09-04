Good news! Water level in Mumbai’s seven lakes rises to 97.71%

The water level in the seven lakes that supply water to Mumbai has jumped to 97.71 percent on Friday. The water level in the lakes was 97.77% this time last year.

The lakes and dam reservoirs that supply drinking water to Mumbai are Tulsi, Tansa, Vihar, Bhatsa, Modak Sagar, Upper Vaitarna, and Middle Vaitarna.

According to data shared by BMC, the seven lakes have 14,14,283 million litres of water or 97.71% as recorded on Wednesday, against the full capacity, which is around 14.47 lakh million litres. Last year, during the same time, water stock was at 97.77% with 14,15,020 million litres, while in 2018 the water stock was 96.30% with 13,93,825 million litres.