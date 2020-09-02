Good news! Water level in Mumbai’s seven lakes rises to 96.90%

The water level in the seven lakes that supply water to Mumbai has jumped to 96.90 percent mainly due to good rainfall in catchment areas this monsoon season.

According to data shared by BMC, the seven lakes have 14,02,553 million litres of water or 96.90% as recorded on Wednesday, against the full capacity, which is around 14.47 lakh million litres. Last year, during the same time, water stock was at 97.53% with 14,11,639 million litres, while in 2018 the water stock was 95.65% with 13,84,408 million litres.

At Modak Sagar, 100% of water stock is available, Tansa has 98.77%, Middle Vaitarna 95.79%, Upper Vaitarna has 95.75%, Bhatsa 96.48%, Vihar 100% and Tulsi has 100% of useful water level.