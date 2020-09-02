Good news! Water level in Mumbai’s seven lakes rises to 96.90%

The water level in the seven lakes that supply water to Mumbai has jumped to 96.90 percent mainly due to good rainfall in catchment areas this monsoon season.
According to data shared by BMC, the seven lakes have 14,02,553 million litres of water or 96.90% as recorded on Wednesday, against the full capacity, which is around 14.47 lakh million litres. Last year, during the same time, water stock was at 97.53% with 14,11,639 million litres, while in 2018 the water stock was 95.65% with 13,84,408 million litres.
At Modak Sagar, 100% of water stock is available, Tansa has 98.77%, Middle Vaitarna 95.79%, Upper Vaitarna has 95.75%, Bhatsa 96.48%, Vihar 100% and Tulsi has 100% of useful water level.
In the last 24 hours, Upper Vaitarna received 7.00mm rainfall, Modak Sagar received 0.00mm rainfall, Tansa received 5.00mm rainfall, Middle Vaitarna received 0.00mm rainfall, Bhatsa received 5.00mm rainfall, Vihar received 4.00mm rainfall, and Tulsi 5.00mm rainfall.
Meanwhile, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Friday decided to withdraw the cut in water supply in Mumbai city from August 29, after stock in dams exceeded 95 per cent. The BMC had imposed a 20 per cent water cut in Mumbai on August 5 after the water supply in the city's reservoirs went down to 34 per cent. The cut in water supply was reduced to 10 per cent on August 22 in view of the improvement in water levels in lakes.
