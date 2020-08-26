Good news! Water level in Mumbai’s seven lakes rises to 94.90%; BMC considers reviewing water cut decision

Finally, some good news for Mumbaikars. Water levels in seven lakes which provide water to city have increased. The water level reached 94.90 percent mark on Wednesday morning. The water level in the lakes was 96.22% this time last year.

According to data shared by BMC, the seven lakes have 13,73,477 million litres of water or 94.70% as recorded on Monday, against the full capacity, which is around 14.47 lakh million litres. Last year, during the same time, water stock was at 96.22% with 13,92,606 million litres, while in 2018 the water stock was 94.57% with 13,68,810 million litres.

At Modak Sagar, 100% of water stock is available, Tansa has 98.85%, Middle Vaitarna 94.76%, Upper Vaitarna has 88.01%, Bhatsa 95.14%, Vihar 100% and Tulsi has 100% of useful water level.