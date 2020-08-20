Good news! Water level in Mumbai’s seven lakes rises to 87%

In good news for Mumbaikars, the water level in the seven lakes that supply water to Mumbai rose to 87 percent on Thursday.

According to data shared by BMC, the seven lakes have 12,62,119 million litres of water or 87.20% as recorded on Thursday, against the full capacity, which is around 14.47 lakh million litres. Last year, during the same time, water stock was at 94.68% with 13,70,431 million litres, while in 2018 the water stock was 92.24% with 13,34,982 million litres.

At Modak Sagar, 100% of water stock is available, Tansa has 94.99%, Middle Vaitarna 93.91%, Upper Vaitarna has 71.92%, Bhatsa 85.71%, Vihar 100% and Tulsi has 100% of useful water level.