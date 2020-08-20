Good news! Water level in Mumbai’s seven lakes rises to 87%

In good news for Mumbaikars, the water level in the seven lakes that supply water to Mumbai rose to 87 percent on Thursday.
According to data shared by BMC, the seven lakes have 12,62,119 million litres of water or 87.20% as recorded on Thursday, against the full capacity, which is around 14.47 lakh million litres. Last year, during the same time, water stock was at 94.68% with 13,70,431 million litres, while in 2018 the water stock was 92.24% with 13,34,982 million litres.
At Modak Sagar, 100% of water stock is available, Tansa has 94.99%, Middle Vaitarna 93.91%, Upper Vaitarna has 71.92%, Bhatsa 85.71%, Vihar 100% and Tulsi has 100% of useful water level.
In the last 24 hours, Upper Vaitarna received 32.00mm rainfall, Modak Sagar received 27.00mm rainfall, Tansa received 31.00mm rainfall, Middle Vaitarna received 39.00mm rainfall, Bhatsa received 58.00mm rainfall, Vihar received 25.00mm rainfall, and Tulsi 34.00mm rainfall.
After heavy downpour in and around Mumbai, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday opened a gate of the Modak Sagar dam after it started overflowing at around 9.30 pm on Tuesday.
Meanwhile, as the water stock in the dams supplying water to the city improved, the current 20 per cent water cut will be reduced to 10 per cent from August 21, said Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday. The civic body had imposed the 20 per cent water cut in Mumbai from August 5, as there was less than 50 per cent stock in seven lakes. But the catchment areas of the dams received good rainfall in the past some days.
