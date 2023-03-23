Good news Thanekars! Soon, only e-buses to ply in city | File

The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) transport wing is planning to replace all its public transport buses with those powered by electricity in a phased manner, said TMC chief Abhijit Bangar on Tuesday.

TMC runs around 300 public transport buses in the city and has so far introduced 11 e-buses including a few air-conditioned ones.

Diesel, CNG buses to be gradually replaced

Villas Joshi, chairman of the TMC transport wings said, "As of now all TMT buses are running on diesel or compressed natural gas (CNG) and it will be gradually replaced with eco-friendly electric buses."

TMT is also planning to introduce double-decker e-buses, which can be operated along the Ghodbunder Road which has seen rapid development over the past few years.

Electric buses require less maintenance

TMC chief Abhijit Bangar said, "Electric buses require less maintenance and it is cheaper to operate such vehicles than the ones running on fossil fuels. If properly managed, the transport services can be self-sustainable and even generate revenue for the corporation."

Bangar further added, " We are in the process of improving the earning per km from the civic buses."

