Good News Pune! Colleges, tourist spots to reopen from Monday; hotels, restaurants, bars allowed to remain open till 11 pm

The colleges will reopen from Monday in Pune for physical classes, however, only the students who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 will be allowed, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) Mayor Murlidhar Mohol said on Friday.

The point was raised at a meeting chaired by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and Pune district's Guardian Minister Ajit Pawar, added Mohol.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The students who come from outside Pune will be required to show a negative RT-PCR test before he or she will be allowed inside the campus, the Indian Express quoted Ajit Pawar as saying. It is mandatory that the students (who want to attend classes) to have taken both doses of the vaccine, he added.

Pawar further said that the decision was taken after consulting with the administration of the colleges and universities.

Besides, hotels, restaurants, and bars in Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) limits have been allowed to remain open till 11 pm for dine-in services, Mohol said.

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Moreover, Pawar said tourist spots will also reopen from Monday. Theatres and cinema halls will be allowed to reopen from October 22, but at 50 per cent seating capacity, he added.

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, October 08, 2021, 06:37 PM IST