Good News Pune: City records zero COVID-19 deaths for first time in eight months

For the first time in the last eight months, Pune city did not report a single COVID-19 death on Wednesday

"Today, not a single COVID-19 death was reported in the Pune Municipal Corporation limits. This is the first time since February 6 earlier this year," Pune Mayor Murlidhar Mohol tweeted.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

As many as 112 fresh COVID-19 cases were reported in the Pune Municipal Corporation limits during the day, taking the overall tally to 5,03,469.

Pune city has so far recorded 9,067 deaths.

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Meanwhile, Maharashtra reported 1,825 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday and a much higher recovery figure at 2,879, while 21 more patients succumbed to the infection.

A dozen districts, out of the total 36, did not report any new cases.

The state now has 25,728 active cases.

Maharashtra has 2,05,205 people in home isolation and another 1,004 in institutional quarantine.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 recovery rate stands at 97.43 per cent, while the fatality rate is 2.12 per cent.

The cumulative number of coronavirus tests conducted in the state climbed to 6,13,70,390, of which 1,21,570 samples were examined in the last 24 hours, the official said.

Coronavirus figures for Maharashtra are as follows: Total cases 65,96,645; new cases 1,825; total deaths 1,39,866; recoveries 64,27,426; active cases 25,728; total tests 6,13,70,390.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, October 20, 2021, 11:00 PM IST