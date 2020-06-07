Good News: Priyadarshini Park opens up for joggers

Now the Malabar Hill park which is in Rasikbhai Meswani Sports Complex will be open from 5 AM to 7 PM from tomorrow.

Although the park will open from tommorow all the Government of Maharashtra and Municipal Commissioner Guidelines will be strictly followed.

As Lockdown 4.0 comes to an end, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) came up with new guidelines called Unlock 1.0 allowing malls, restaurants, religious places to open in all areas except containment zones from June 8.