Good News: Priyadarshini Park opens up for joggers

As the city kept locked after the lockdown to protect itself from COVID-19, now as a part of easing up plan Priyadarshini park in the south Mumbai will open from tomorrow.
The famous park was closed since 15th March. The Mumbai Police asked Susie Shah, general secretary of the Park to shut it down after huge crowd gathered there.
Now the Malabar Hill park which is in Rasikbhai Meswani Sports Complex will be open from 5 AM to 7 PM from tomorrow.
Although the park will open from tommorow all the Government of Maharashtra and Municipal Commissioner Guidelines will be strictly followed.
As Lockdown 4.0 comes to an end, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) came up with new guidelines called Unlock 1.0 allowing malls, restaurants, religious places to open in all areas except containment zones from June 8.
