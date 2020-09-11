Good News! No mega block on Central Railway's main, harbour lines on Sunday

The Western Railway and Central Railway resumed their Mumbai suburban services over mainline and Harbour line on June 15. These special suburban services were only for general passengers/public and will be strictly meant for ‘essential staff’ as identified by the state government.

With no local trains for general public, Mumbaikars are facing tremendous hardships due to limited transportation facilities. Some have also opted to use their own vehicles in order to avoid coming in close contact with others.

Meanwhile, the Bombay High Court on Thursday asked the Maharashtra government how long it plans to restrict suburban train services in Mumbai in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. The court was hearing a petition and related applications seeking that lawyers be permitted to use local train services in the city.

Referring to the state's submission that it does not plan to resume regular suburban train services as yet, a bench headed by Chief Dipankar Datta said, "We have to now live with the virus. How long will this go on? It has been six months." The petitioners' counsel Shyam Dewani and Uday Warunjikar on Thursday urged the court to give direction to the state to permit lawyers to travel by local trains, as the High Court had partially resumed physical hearings.