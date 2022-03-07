Good News! No COVID-19 death in Maharashtra for second time this month

In a good news, Maharashtra on Monday (March 7) did not record a single COVID-19 death. This was for the second time this month that the state did not report any COVID-19 death. Earlier on March 2, the state hadn't reported any death due to coronavirus for the first time since the pandemic began.

Meanwhile, the state recorded 225 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the number of active cases to 3,472.

461 patients were discharged in the day, taking the tally to 77,17,823. The recovery rate in the state is 98.08%. The case fatality rate in the state is 1.82%.

Currently, 28,975 people are in home quarantine and 589 people are in institutional quarantine.

The Mumbai circle--which consists of MCGM, Thane, TMC, Navi Mumbai, KDMC, Ulhasnagar MC, Bhivandi Nijampur MC, Mira Bhayandar MC, Palghar, Vasai Virar MC, Raigad, Panvel MC--recorded 59 new cases.

The Nashik circle--which consists of Nashik, Nashik MC, Malegaon MC, Ahmednagar, Ahmednagar MC, Dhule, Dhule MC, Jalgaon, Jalgaon MC, Nandurbar--reported 53 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Pune circle--which includes Pune, PMC, PCMC, Solapur, Solapur MC, Satara--recorded 68 new cases.

The Kolhapur circle--which includes Kolhapur, Kolhapur MC, Sangli, Sangli MC, Sindhudurg, Ratnagiri-- reported 8 new cases.

The Aurangabad circle--which consists of Aurangabad, Aurangabad MC, Jalna, Hingoli, Parbhani, Parbhani MC-- reported 9 fresh cases.

The Latur circle--which consists of Latur, Latur MC, Osmanabad, Beed, Nanded, Nanded MC--recorded 9 fresh cases.

The Akola circle--which includes Akola, Akola MC, Amaravati, Amaravati MC, Yawatmal, Buldhana, Washim-- recorded 6 fresh cases.

Nagpur circle--which includes Nagpur, Nagpur MC, Wardha, Bhandara, Gondia, Chandrapur, Chandrapur MC, Gadchiroli --reported 13 fresh cases.

Published on: Monday, March 07, 2022, 06:55 PM IST