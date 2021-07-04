Good news: Mumbai's Dharavi reports zero COVID-19 cases on July 4

Good news has poured in for Mumbai's Dharavi after nearly 20 days. After not reporting a single COVID-19 case on Sunday, since June 15, Asia's largest slum has not reported a single COVID-19 case again on July 4. On June 15, the slum colony had last reported zero cases.

According to BMC data, the areas's active cases stands at 22 as of July 4.

Notably, Dharavi recorded just a single new case of coronavirus on Friday (July 2), a senior Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official said.

Dharavi's Covid-19 caseload has increased to 6,899, of which 6,519 patients have already recovered and discharged from hospitals, the official said.

Dharavi which has a population of about 10 lakh densely packed into an area of 2.1 square kilometers had reported its first COVID-19 case on April 1 last year. On April 8 this year, it recorded its highest-ever single-day spike of 99 cases during the second wave of the virus outbreak.