Good News! Maharashtra's active COVID-19 caseload plummets below 10,000; recovery rate rises to 97.67%

In a good news for Maharashtra, the active COVID-19 caseload has plummeted below 10,000 on Sunday. The recovery rate in the state has also improved to 97.67%.

The state recorded 845 fresh COVID-19 cases on Sunday. Besides, 17 COVID-19 deaths were reported in the day, taking the number of total fatalities to 1,40,739. The case fatality rate in the state is 2.12%.

730 patients were discharged in the day, taking the tally to 64,75,682. Currently, 97,482 people are in home quarantine and 1,019 people are in institutional quarantine.

The Mumbai circle--which consists of MCGM, Thane, TMC, Navi Mumbai, KDMC, Ulhasnagar MC, Bhivandi Nijampur MC, Mira Bhayandar MC, Palghar, Vasai Virar MC, Raigad, Panvel MC--recorded 358 new cases.

The Nashik circle--which consists of Nashik, Nashik MC, Malegaon MC, Ahmednagar, Ahmednagar MC, Dhule, Dhule MC, Jalgaon, Jalgaon MC, Nandurbar--reported 162 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Pune circle--which includes Pune, PMC, PCMC, Solapur, Solapur MC, Satara--recorded 250 new cases.

The Kolhapur circle--which includes Kolhapur, Kolhapur MC, Sangli, Sangli MC, Sindhudurg, Ratnagiri-- reported 15 new cases.

The Aurangabad circle--which consists of Aurangabad, Aurangabad MC, Jalna, Hingoli, Parbhani, Parbhani MC-- reported 24 fresh cases.

The Latur circle--which consists of Latur, Latur MC, Osmanabad, Beed, Nanded, Nanded MC--recorded 19 fresh cases.

The Akola circle--which includes Akola, Akola MC, Amaravati, Amaravati MC, Yawatmal, Buldhana, Washim-- recorded 7 fresh cases.

Nagpur circle--which includes Nagpur, Nagpur MC, Wardha, Bhandara, Gondia, Chandrapur, Chandrapur MC, Gadchiroli --reported 10 fresh cases.

Meanwhile, the country logged 10,488 new coronavirus infections taking the country’s total tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,45,10,413, while the active cases declined to 1,22,714, the lowest in 532 days, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on November 21.

The active cases comprise 0.36% of the total infections, the lowest since March 2020, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.30%, the highest since March 2020, the Ministry said.

Published on: Sunday, November 21, 2021, 07:33 PM IST