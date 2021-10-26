Good News! Maharashtra now has over 3 crore full vaccinated citizens

In the ongoing vaccination drive, Maharashtra on October 26 has administered both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to over 3 crore citizens. So far, 9,61,92,441 doses have been administered in the state.

As per the state government data 6,60,78,096 individuals aged between 18 and 44 years received their first vaccine dose and 3,01,4,345 received their second dose since the inoculation drive for this age group began on May 1.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Monday reported 889 new COVID-19 cases, the lowest daily infection since May 5, 2020, and 12 fresh fatalities, the least number of one-day death count in more than 18 months, while nearly 1,600 patients recovered from the infection, a health department official said.

The official said with these additions, the statewide tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 66,03,850, while the death toll increased to 1,40,028.

As many as 15 districts out of the total 36 did not report any fresh cases.

The state had logged 841 COVID-19 cases May 5, 2020, and nine fatalities on April 20, 2020.

Generally, the state reports less cases on Monday, mainly due to limited number of coronavirus tests as compared to other days. Less than 85,000 tests were conducted in the past 24 hours.

The official said with 1,586 patients discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, the number of recovered cases surged to 64,37,025. The state now has 23,184 active cases.

Maharashtra has 1,83,092 people in home quarantine and another 957 in institutional quarantine, he said.

The official said Maharashtra's COVID-19 recovery rate stands at 97.47 per cent, while the fatality rate is 2.12 per cent.

The cumulative number of coronavirus tests in the state climbed to 6,19,78,155 after 84,460 tests, the lowest in recent times, were conducted in the last 24 hours, he said.

In Maharashtra, 15 districts and 10 municipal corporations, including Navi Mumbai and Kalyan-Dombivli, did not report any new COVID-19 cases, according to the official.

Mumbai district reported the highest 263 new infections, followed by Thane district (excluding Thane civic body areas) at 110.

Among the eight regions of Maharashtra (each consisting of a set of districts), the Mumbai region reported the highest 464 new COVID-19 cases, followed by the Pune region at 238, he said.

The Nashik region reported 127 new cases, Kolhapur 22, Aurangabad 18, Latur 13, Nagpur five and the Akola region two.

According to the official, among the 12 fresh fatalities, the highest eight were reported from the Mumbai region, followed by two each from Kolhapur and Pune regions.

Nagpur, Nashik, Akola, Aurangabad regions did not report any fresh fatalities in the last 24 hours.

The official said Mumbai witnessed 263 new COVID-19 cases and seven deaths, while Pune city reported 57 ases, but no fresh fatalities.

Among the 23,184 active patients in the state, Pune district has the highest at 6,923, he said.

Out of the 64,37,025 recovered patients across the state, the highest 11,26,571 were from Pune district, the official said.

Coronavirus figures for Maharashtra are as follows: Total cases 66,03,850, new cases 889; total deaths 1,40,028; total recoveries 64,37,025; active cases 23,184; total tests 6,19,78,155.

(With agency inputs)

Published on: Tuesday, October 26, 2021, 05:06 PM IST